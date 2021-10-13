Linton Civitan Club announces 2021 Greene County Clothe-A-Child &Toys for Tots program

Recently, the Linton Civitan Club announced information on their upcoming Greene County Clothe-A-Child / Toys for Tots program. The service club’s volunteers will be placing the applications for this year’s program in strategic places around Greene County, starting October 1st and continuing thru October 29th.

The long-time annual program is aimed to assist families that live in Greene County, who meet certain income guidelines, and with children living in the home ages 12 or less. Once approved, vouchers are issued for the purchase of new clothes for each child, as well as a selection of toys provided. Families will be notified in early-December if their applications were approved or not.

A flyer with more details about the program is embedded below in PDF format:

