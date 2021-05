This morning, tables and tarps lined the streets for Linton’s annual town-wide sales. As they say, one man’s junk is another’s treasure. From the looks of the many sales this morning, there certainly are a lot of treasures in Linton to be traded on this crisp 44′ F morning.

Sale on North Main Street

Garage sale on 2nd St SW

West Vincennes Street Sale

Sale on “A’ Street Southeast

Yard Sale on East Vincennes Street

