Linton beat WRV 14-0 at baseball this evening. Some photo highlights include: (1.) Bracey Breneman on the mound for Linton-Stockton, (2.) Linton’s coach, Matt Fougerousse, talking to his players, (3.) Trey Goodman getting the ball back to the sand, (4.) Gage Eslinger smacking a ball, and (5.) Japheth House running to first base.

Featured photo is Bracey Breneman batting. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...