ISP continues assault on meth with Spencer County man arrested on several charges

Indiana State Police All Crimes Jasper Policing Team (ACP) and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES) have conducted a lengthy drug investigation over the past several weeks in Spencer County. During the investigation, Master Trooper Trey Lytton, Trooper Connor Giesler, and DES Detectives were able to obtain enough probable cause to charge Otto W. Embry Jr., age 55, with several counts of dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

On May 11, 2021, Troopers were able to locate Embry and take him into custody without incident. Embry was taken to the Spencer County Jail. Trooper Kaitlyn Greene and her K9 Drogos, the Dubois County Sheriff Department, and the Huntingburg Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Arrested: Otto W. Embry Jr., age 55



Charges:

1. Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

2. Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony



3. Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony



4.Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony



5.Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony



6. Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

