Quarter-pound of methamphetamine leads to dealing arrest by ISP in Lawrence Co.

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Labor Day, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) and Drug Enforcement Section concluded a month-long investigation into the dealing of large quantities of methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Troopers were investigating information that Brooklyn E. Smith, 22 years old of Bedford, was involved in dealing methamphetamine. Utilizing a variety of investigative techniques, investigating Troopers were able to corroborate the information.

On Monday afternoon, they learned that Smith was traveling to Bedford, from Louisville, with a large amount of methamphetamine. Trp. Chance Humphrey, Sgt. Greg Day and DES Detectives located Smith, who was driving a 2014 Buick Verano, northbound on SR 37 north of US 50 West. Smith was speeding in the posted 55mph zone, so Troopers conducted a traffic stop. A male passenger was also located in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, troopers observed indicators of criminal activity. They asked for, and received consent, to search the vehicle. During the search, a methamphetamine pipe and a set of digital scales with methamphetamine residue in the car. Troopers also located a loaded handgun in Smith’s purse. They placed Smith into custody, who then let troopers know that she had methamphetamine hidden in her bra. It was discovered that Smith had 4 ounces (113 grams) of methamphetamine.

Due to the circumstances of where the methamphetamine was located, in conjunction with evidence obtained from interviewing Smith, there was no probable cause to arrest the male passenger on any offense. He was subsequently released from the stop.

Smith was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following charges,

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams (Level 3 Felony)

Sgt. Day praised the work of all involved troopers and detectives. He said “The dedication shown to this investigation was evidenced in the fact that on a holiday, while off duty, the investigating troopers sacrificed their own time off to see this investigation came to a successful conclusion. Due to the hard work and efforts of both the ACES and DES, ¼ pound of methamphetamine did not find its way onto the streets of our community.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (8120 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Featured photo by MART PRODUCTION from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...