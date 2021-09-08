Miner Tennis loses to Northeast Dubois, 5-0

The Linton Miner Tennis Team lost to Northeast Dubois yesterday, 5-0. Some photo highlights from the event shown further below include: (1.) Waiting for his opponents, Ben Wade, (2.) Grant McGill reaching low to return the shot, (3.) Number one doubles, Devyn Littlejohn, flies to serve the ball, (4.) Holden Nagy launches the ball to fire off to his opponent, and (5.) Grant McGill is lining up the shot.

Featured photo is Wyatt Bredeweg serving off in number two doubles. All photos were taken by Austin Gordon Photography. To purchase high-resolution prints and files of these and other Miner sporting events, please visit his website.

