ISP: Owen County native promoted to Regional Dispatch Center Manager

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter has announced the promotion of Region III Dispatch Center Shift Supervisor Paula Summitt to the position of Regional Dispatch Center Manager. She was chosen after a promotion process that included an oral interview and review of overall her work performance.

A native of Spencer, Summitt graduated from Owen Valley High School in 1991. She started with ISP in 2012 when she was hired as a Region III Dispatcher. In 2017 she was promoted as Region III Dispatch Center Shift Supervisor.

Summitt’s new responsibilities will include direct supervision of Regional Dispatch Center Shift Supervisors, and management of subordinate communications operational personnel, operational functions, and other resources to ensure the Center functions at peak efficiency and accuracy, ensuring officer and public safety. The Bloomington Regional Dispatch Center serves southwestern Indiana that includes the Bloomington, Jasper, and Evansville districts.

Paula and her husband Chris reside in Spencer and have two grown children and two grandchildren.

If you are interested in a career with the Indiana State Police, visit in.gov/isp and click civilian opportunities.

Featured photo is courtesy the Indiana State Police.

