Weekend Drive: McCormick’s Creek State Park hosts BBQ & Blues event, Sept. 11th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Enjoy live music and great food during McCormick’s Creek State Park’s 13th Annual BBQ and Blues Festival on Saturday, September 11th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Acts performing at the event include the Jason Fickle Band, featuring Ginger Curry, John Ford, Freddie Shaw’s Blues Band, and the 1, 4, 5’s Band. Food vendors include Smokin’ Jack’s Rib Shack, and Great White Smoke.

The event is free but the park entry fee of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 out-of-state vehicles applies.

McCormick’s Creek State Park (on.IN.gov/mccormickscreeksp) is at 250 McCormick’s Creek Park Road in Spencer, Indiana, which is just over 30 miles from Linton or about a 40 minute drive mostly along SR-67.

Featured photo by Malte Luk from Pexels

