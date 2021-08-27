Hoosier National Forest to host several upcoming volunteer service projects

From the Hoosier National Forest:

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Join more than 150,000 volunteers across the country who will join in activities aimed at restoring and caring for our public lands to celebrate the 28th annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD).

Many of us have depended on public lands during the pandemic. The Hoosier National Forest experienced unprecedented numbers of visitors. We are glad to have been here for you and hope you will continue to explore all that the Forest has to offer. Our Give Back to Your Public Lands event offers you the opportunity to make a difference and assist with a variety of needs including removing invasives, cleaning dump sites, trail work, and more! Join fellow Forest users, staff and partners to Give Back to Your Public Lands on National Public Lands Day. Volunteers will have free entrance to Harding Ridge Recreation Area for the event and receive a voucher for a free entrance to a public land site.

On Saturday, September 25th from 9-2 p.m. the Hoosier National Forest will be hosting several volunteer service projects. Registration is required to allow organizers to plan for projects and supplies. After registering, volunteers will be asked to meet at Hardin Ridge Recreation Area at 9 a.m. before heading to individual project sites. Work will be completed by 2 p.m. and an appreciation picnic with an appearance from Woodsy Owl will take place from 2-4 p.m.

Please register by visiting https://tinyurl.com/t89zd8. The registration site includes descriptions of the projects and details for how volunteers can prepare for the event. This project is sponsored by the National Environmental Education Foundation, made possible by funding provided by Toyota Motors North America.

For more information, please call (812) 277-6877.

Featured photo by Felix Mittermeier from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...