Some photo highlights from the Greene County Invitational, include (1.)Senior Ben McKee finishing for the Miners, (2.) Linton Girls start down the hill at WRV, (3.) Addisyn McKee running her first mile. Later, she finished first for the squad, and (4.) Down the finishing shoot, Alyvia McKee.

Featured photo is Payton Landis during the first lap. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

