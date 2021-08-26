Blue Jay Junction rises from the ashes like a phoenix

The former convenience store located along the junction of State Roads 59 and 67 in nearby Sandborn, Indiana, which was known as Blue Jay Junction, is back open again, but with limited services/products, according to Dan Reitmeyer, who operates an online news group known as “Knox County is Open for Business”.

Former Blue Jay Junction in Sandborn, Indiana. Photo by Dan Reitmeyer with “Knox County is Open for Business”. Photo used with permission.

Reportedly, no gasoline products are being dispensed yet, but some convenience store items are now available inside. We are happy to see this business re-open, and The Lintonian congratulates the new owners and the Town of Sandborn on the good news!

Like this: Like Loading...