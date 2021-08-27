GCGH COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

From the Greene County General Hospital:

The Greene County General Hospital has extended the vaccine clinic hours to better serve the community. Beginning, Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, the drive-up vaccine clinic is available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Tuesdays, the hours will be 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Wednesday the clinic hours are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Appointments are not required, but are recommended to reduce wait times. The local hospital will provide the recently FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

As a healthcare organization, the Greene County General Hospital is advising the community to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA for individuals 16 years or older, and individuals 12-16 are eligible to receive the vaccine through the emergency use authorization. The CDC and the GCGH physicians recommend that everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against COVID-19.

Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. Individuals 12 to 17 registering for the vaccine must register for Pfizer, while18 years or older may register for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those registering at 12 to 17 years old also must have a parent/guardian consent and we ask that the parent/guardian accompanies them to the vaccination site.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/24159814f1dd4f69b6c22e7e87bca65b

Or arrive at the GCGH drive up vaccine site, located in the cafeteria parking area, which is located at 1185 N 1000 W Linton, Indiana, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. or Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

