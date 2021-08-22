Home-opening game for 2021-22 Season: Southridge vs Linton commentary

Some pre-game commentary from Daniel Phillips regarding the home-opening game for the Linton Miners:

When the rumors started going around a random post game fire one night that perhaps we might line up Southridge as our first week opponent in the coming years everyone was both excited and concerned. Of course, Linton is never afraid to take on all comers on the football field, so in that spirit that was enthusiasm at facing one the stellar then 2A southern Indiana programs right off the bat. It hit in reality in Fall 2017 when the Miners hosted the Raiders at Roy Williams Field. The Raiders had reached the State Final in 2A twice since 2000, losing both times (36-30 to Ft. Wayne Luers in 2002; and 20-7 to Ft. Wayne Harding in 2006). Head Coach Scott Buening took over after the very successful run Kelly Murphy had, and in his first year led the Raiders to a 10-3 record in 2013 winning a sectional before losing to a tough Paoli team in Regional 24-20. Linton replaced 3A Corydon Central at the Raiders opening game. Southridge had never had a traditional opening game – Corydon was a 3 game series, and like previous 3 game series with Clarksville then Sullivan, they won them all. In fact, Southridge has won 13 straight opening week games.

Linton has been their victim in each of the last 4 years, and overall in 7 meetings the Miners have had no luck in notching a win. They lost in post-season meetings 40-0 in 1982 and 26-14 in 1995. Linton brought in history of their own, coming in fresh from back to back state title runs, and finally winning it all in 1A in 2016 34-20 completing an undefeated season with a senior class who had a combined 53 wins and only 4 losses. They had won sectional titles in each of their 4 years as well, in fact the Miners had won 9 of the last 10 1A sectional 48 trophies. But that phenomenal class had graduated, and many questions loomed as the Miners were forced up to 2A due to the state’s success factor policy. Many thought Linton would put in their 2 years in 2A, then return to 1A; but the increase in smaller private/parochial/home school/charter, etc. would keep Linton in 2A to this day.

That first meeting was everything people thought it would be; and another heartbreaking loss for the Miners. However the 17-16 loss proved Linton could play with the Raiders even though statistically Southridge’s running game had proven dominating. The difference on the scoreboard being a failed 2 point conversion by Linton, and a 33 yard field goal by Southridge. The two would meet again in Sectional 2A 40 round two in Huntingburg amidst a downpour. Of course Southridge had and still has stellar facilities with turf field so there weren’t the mud piles and pits of water to deal with. The game would go to the half still at 0-0; indeed a dogfight with both teams missing golden opportunities along he way. Linton reached the Raider 4 and failed on a endzone pass on 4th down, then reached the Raider 16 and again failed on a pass on 4th and 9. Both were 10 play run dominated drives. But the 2nd half was Southridge as they scored the first 3 times they have the ball in the 2nd half. Linton was moving the chains, but could not get the key play they needed when they needed it most. It was a 20-0 final, ending Linton’s season at 7-4, while the Raiders would churn at the way to Indianapolis with the 2A title finishing 13-2.

In 2018, it was a game certainly Miner fans would as soon forget with a 35-7 loss at Huntingburg. Linton forced the Raiders into a 3 and out on their first possession only to fumble the punt. Southridge would seize that chance by scoring, and didn’t look back. They scored on their next possession then we fumbled the kick off and they scored 2 plays later. 28-0 at half with the Raiders calling off the dogs. The only bright spot was a 57 yard Luke Lannan TD run. Then 2019 was another dogfight down to the last minute at Roy Williams and everything fans could want in a game. Linton fumbled 2nd play from scrimmage, and Miner fans thought, here we go. Southridge looked like they were going to drive down and score, but they coughed it up at the Linton 1-yard line!

The Miner served notice by driving 96 yards to the Southridge 4 only to be stopped on downs. Southridge answered back with a 76-yard catch and run on a 3rd and 8. Linton then handed another golden opportunity with a fumble at their own 28, and this time the Raiders took that gift, and led 12-0 at the end of 1. Linton would then march 74 yards on 17 plays to score from 3 out and make it 12-7. The excitement lasted up to the last second of the opening half as the Raiders for to the Miner 4 and on the last play Gavin House picked off Chase Taylor’s pass in the end zone. It was back-and-forth in the 3rd, when finally made noise on a Goodman to Robertson 63 yard play and 2 plays later Goodman went in from the 1 and Linton had a 14-12 lead in the 4th. The Miner defense made a big play with a screen pass was picked off by Luke Lannan and pushed in another TD on a Goodman to Avery Pucket 13 yard pass making it 20-12. The Pat would make it a 9 point 2 score game, but the snap was bad. This would come back to haunt. The Miners had fallen victim to the long pass play several times in the game, but this 62 yard TD pass to Brad Spinger was huge with just 5:53 left in the game. The Raiders went for 2 to tie with big Cale Calvert going in. 20 to 20. Linton punted, and Southridge looked poised to get into field goal range, but elected to go for a 4th and 4 at Linton’s 32 and failed. 2:06 left with a deadlock score what could happen? Snap issues sudden arose as they had the prior series. This time Southridge recovered. And again the pass play did Linton in. Taylor hitting Garrett Voegerl from 24 out with just 1:13 left and an easy 2 point tacked on making it 28-20.

Linton did not give up, with Goodman launching passes downfield but no success. Linton would lose the ball on downs and come away with a win many thought the Miners almost had in the bag. Southridge 9-3 in a season full of injuries to key players and bow out in sectional championship to Heritage Hills. Linton would not lose again, running the table until the lights went out at the Reitz Bowl in a disastrous start falling 44-20 to Mater Dei.

It was a young Miner squad that took the field at Southridge High School in 2020, and they showed promise on their initial drive but a huge loss on a 3rd and 7 forced a punt. Southridge did the same but got to the Miner 15 and on 4th and 7 Goodman picked Taylor off to keep the Raiders off the board. From then on it really was a defensive battle with both teams struggling to move the ball. Southridge mounted a 15 play drive from their own 18 that reached the Miner 24 when time ran out after Tayler had scrambled trying to make a play.

Yes, it was still 0-0 at the half and Miner Fans were impressed with the effort. Linton stopped Southridge on 3 and out to start the 2nd half, but game them ball right back on an interception by Camden Gasser that he returned 48 yards to the Miner 15. Matt punched it in from 3 for a 7-0 Raider lead. The Turnover gift card was open immediately and another as Aiden Jochem grabbed a Goodman pass putting them at the Miner 20. This time Taylor kept the ball himself from 4 yard out, and it was 14-0 halfway through the 3rd stanza. Still the defenses controlled this on both sides until Linton failed on a 4th and 2 from their own 20 leading to another Taylor TD run. Then the 3rd interception on the night happened with 6:11 left with Reid Schroeder taking it to the house from 19 yards out to put the finishing touches on a 28-0 disappointing Miner loss.

As it turned out, these Raiders were far from rebuilding, and they rolled through the season winning sectional and regional before a loss at Semi-State to Danville 30-7 finishing 13-1. Linton would make big changes in the weeks after the Southridge loss that paid dividends, and would win their next three, and lose a heartbreaker to Boonville in OT. The team really began to going into the final weeks of 2020, and managed to get past the favored Tell City Marksman on the road in mudfest, but eventually it was the Mater Dei Wildcats who came to “the Roy” and ended the Miners hopes 37-20 and an 8-4 campaign.

For the most part this has been a great series, and it surely helps us focus on what we have to do to get better. I don’t think there has been a game where we haven’t come out stronger in week 2 because of the competition level and learning experience our miners absorb. 0-5 on paper doesn’t look great for us, but there have been some really tight to the bitter end battles… and it’s just been great to have experienced the Raider Nation down in Huntingburg as well as see the success Southridge has had in multiple sports over these years. I know this senior group of Miners would love to get a “W” against this respected program. But I also know the Raiders, despite the loss of several key senior players from 2020 do not ever use the work rebuild. They will have their kids ready to play from start to finish, and that’s somewhat was Linton Football was known for as well. It promises to be a tremendous game, and a tremendous opportunity for Linton folks to come out and pack out Roy Williams Field this Friday as a show of force and support to these Miners. Southridge will bring the noise; we should never be outdone in our home field.

Featured photo of Miners vs. Southridge by Austin Gordon Photography.

