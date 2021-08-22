Photo highlights of Miners’ win over Southridge after coming from behind after the first half of the home opener

Linton went into the half down by 13, then went on to finish the home opener vs Southridge with a win, 27-13. Some photo highlights of the Linton Miner Football game this past Friday evening includes: (1.) Quarterback Hunter Gennicks rolls out for a pass, (2.) Wrigley Franklin takes down a Raider on defense, (3.) Brain Oliver watches as his team continues to get backed up on defense, (4.) Junior Kylie Cooksey with her rifle at half-time by the Miner Band & Kadets, (5.) Senior Lillie Oliver cheers on her Linton Miners, and (6.) “Player of the game” Hunter Johns runs the ball for the Miners.

Featured photo is Linton Miners celebrating after the huge win. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

