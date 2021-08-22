Linton Miner Football: A preview

Heading into week one, it is the moment these Miner football players have looked forward to since the lights went down at the Roy on November 6th, 2020. What a crazy year 2020 was with the Pandemic essentially shutting down attendance, and some schools cancelling games and seasons completely. We were so lucky and through diligence played a full season with little issue. That was through the caution of the coaching staff, the players, the school… everyone connected. We thought we would be clear of that issue coming into 2021, but it obviously isn’t. So again, we come into a season with a health issue that is quite serious.

Linton brings in 13 seniors into 2021, on a roster of 51 which is much better than the low point of 42 in 2020. Each of these 13 seniors have been 4-year players. They come into their final year off an 8-4 2020 season that was a unique challenge unlike any prior season I have seen! Many if not most of these returning seniors were key players as juniors and will provide a lot of leadership.

That starts in a strong defensive side of the ball led by a corps of linebackers that includes 3 of those seniors. #2 Gabe Eslinger, #44 Bracey Brenneman man the inside with #13 Drew Smith and #12 Hunter Johns on the outside. Eslinger (6’0 205) and Smith (6’2 215) led the Miners in tackles from ILB last year with 102 and 100 respectively. They both led in TFL as well with Eslinger’s 19.5 leading the way. Late in the season Eslinger was moved to various defensive positions (NT, DT) and Breneman (6’2 200) was impressive with 40 stops. With Johns, a junior (5’8 170 & 4th in tackles with 60), a starter as a sophomore at OLB, this are should be a strongpoint for Linton. Add to that Seniors Jackson Lynn (6’0 185, who missed pretty much all of 2020 to injury) and #62 Cody Jackson (5’10 195) to that OLB mix. ILB could also see Junior #5 Brayden Cox (5’10 165) and Soph Ty Boyd (#9 6’1 190). The DL also brings back experience with seniors #58 Donovan DeBruhl (6’0 275), #63 Jackson Fields (6’0 205), #17/54 Cameron Goodman (6’3 200) and Juniors #51 Wrigley Franklin (6’3 225), & #56 Aiden Giles (6’3 125). DeBruhl was 8th in total tackles with 40, Fields with 23. Goodman missed most of the 2020 season, but came on strong as a starter at DE at season’s end. Both Franklin and Giles were OL starters who will be involved in the Defense in 2021. Add incoming Jr #74 Nathan Watson (6’0 255), So #77 Jacob Breedlove (6’5 255) and Fr #69 Hank Gennicks (6’2 235) to the depth list. The entire defensive backfield returns in tact with the 3rd leading tackler back in safety #32 Jaydan Miller (5’8 150). Miller had 62 tackles, and 3 of the Miner D’s 19 Interceptions last year. #7 Kaulin Padgett (5’9 190) led the team with 7 picks, and added 25 tackles, while #24 Eli Poe (6’2 175) had 4 interceptions and 30 tackles. These 3 seniors should benefit from their continuity the last couple of years. This year will see Jr #14 Hunter Gennicks (6’0 195) join Miller at safety, and certainly will benefit from Sr #20 Ayden Riggleman (6’0 170) and Jr #23 Logan Webb (6’4 170) able to contribute.

Offensively there are just as many positives, and it starts with the QB position. Hunter Gennicks took over at QB1 in week 2 of 2020 as sophomore and became a dual threat to defenses. His ability to scramble and make plays launched him to lead Linton with 916 rushing yards. He could have easily been over 1,000 had there not been games he and other starters sat 4th quarters out in lop sided wins. Stronger, faster and with a year’s experience under his belt as well as the tutelage of his father (offensive Coordinator Jake Gennicks), he should be fun to watch in 2021. The skill unit returns nearly every contributor from 2020. The biggest replacement would be WB Trey Goodman’s 542 rushing and 281 receiving yards, and 12 TDs combined. Drew Smith was an old-fashioned bruising fullback in 2020 with 448 yards and 4 TDs, and both Gabe Eslinger and Bracey Brenneman capable of the same role. As noted above, all three over 6’0 and 200+ they will be a load to bring down. Kaulin Padgett missed the opening 2 weeks of the 2020, but immediately brought the much needed speed from WB in week three and had 443 yards rushing and 4 TDs. Eslinger was injured in week 2, but came back strong albeit on the defensive side of the ball most the way. He did have 6 carries for 60 yards in the semi-final win over North Posey, and no doubt could have stepped in at any time. In 2021 he will be a strong part of the Miner Offense at WB. The Miner rushing attack is always a source of pride, and ran for 2,763 yards, 38 TDs and 230.8 per game in 2020, but the 1,136 passing yards certainly help that cause. No doubt Linton will try to push the air attack to loosen defenses prepared to stop the Miner run. Gennicks throw for 1,099 yards on 70 of 139 passing with an amazing 17 TDs’ against only 2 picks. He returns his top target in Sr Eli Poe at SE. Poe was targeted twice and many times as any other receiver (62 passes his way, 36 to Goodman), and led the Miners in catches (32), yards (392) and receiving TDs (6). Expect to see Linton use more receivers in their basic set in 2021 to go with that passing focus. Ayden Riggleman saw action in 2 SE’s situations in ’20 and Logan Webb will definitely be in that mix. Consider that all three have height (6’2, 6’0 and 6’4) and at 170 pounds, their athleticism could cause coverage issues. 2020’s starting TE at the end of the year was Goodman, who had 2 catches, 1 for a TD in the Sectional Championship. With Ty Boyd and Jackson Lynn expected to be in the TE mix, combined with Goodman 6’3 200 lb frame and experience he looks to be earmarked for one of the tackle positions on the line.

That offensive line will have new faces having to replace the twin Giles brothers Damien and Landon. 2 starters return as juniors in another Giles- #56 Aiden (6’3 215), and #51 Wrigley Franklin (6’3 225) both at Guards. To be honest it’s still a working mix but it’s clear there are several players that will be involved, just a matter of where. #58 Sr Donovan DeBruhl (6’0 275) saw starting time as a tackle in 2020, and JV starter now Jr #74 Nathan Watson (6’0 255), Frosh #69 Hank Gennicks (6’2 235) and aforementioned Goodman all seem to be set up for any of the positions going into this Friday. #62 Sr Cody Jackson (5’10 195) is in that mix as well. There are several young sophs with good size that I’d expect coaches to look for who step up and impress in both practices and in JV games. Depth is always a plus in small school football.

For Special Teams, I can only go on last year stats, and that was Jaydan Miller handling place kicking and punting duties. He had been a great asset punting with a 35.9 average, but more importantly placing opponents inside their own 20, as well getting off much needed punts when Linton has been in poor field position. He didn’t start kicking PAT’s until week 8 and finished up hitting 10 of 15 (66.7%). Kickoff duties were with Drew Smith with typically short pooch type kicks designed to hit around the 20-25 sideline… or straight out squigglers down the middle of the field. These often produced turnovers and opponents would not be able to handle the ball before immediately being hit. With Smith expected to be on the field nearly every play, I’m sure there are others getting a look in these days leading up to possible get Smith off the field… although he would not want to.

One thing returning to Miner Football last year that has been missing was the big special teams play. Hunter Johns made the memorable punt return TD at Boonville late that seemed to seal a victory for the Miners, and Hunter Gennicks had a kickoff return TD against North Posey. Add to that 19 pickoffs, and Hunter Johns interception return TD against Sullivan… all this mean is more excitement and another level of concern for opponents.

So we count down the minutes until the Roy opens up the gates, and hopefully people will come out in full force to support this edition of Miners as they take the field. I was talking with a couple of young sophomores, who didn’t play last year, about that thrill of running out on the Roy that first time under the lights and hearing the crowd. Course…it’s not under the lights actually, and because of Covid there was little to no crowds in 2020. But honestly the attendance at home games has been not near the level of past years. And it’s a real shame with the level of football we have been privy to at Linton. The kids need to see, hear, and feel the Miner Faithful when they are laying it on the line. Every single play in football could be their last. There is that risk with every snap. They need our 100% support!!

Featured photo by Austin Gordon Photography

Like this: Like Loading...