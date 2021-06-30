Mt. Vernon man arrested for resisting law enforcement after brief chase

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

This afternoon at approximately 12:30, Sergeant Kylen Compton was patrolling SR 66 near Detroy Road when he attempted to stop the driver of a 1997 Ford F-150 for traveling east on SR 66 at 78 mph. The driver, who was later identified as Joseph Davis, age 40, of Mt. Vernon, failed to stop and continued north on SR 65 reaching speeds of nearly 90 mph before turning west on #6 School Road. Davis eventually turned into a driveway in the 6000 block of #6 School Road, drove through a yard and then stopped near Neu Road where he exited his truck and fled into a wooded area.

Troopers searched the area for approximately 90 minutes before they found Davis hiding in a barn loft under insulation. Davis was transported to Deaconess Midtown by an ambulance where he was treated and released for heat exhaustion. Further investigation revealed Davis had two outstanding warrants out of Vanderburgh County. Davis is currently being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

Joseph Davis, age 40, Mt. Vernon, Indiana

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor Two outstanding warrants (Vanderburgh County)

Arresting Officer: Sergeant Kylen Compton, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Trooper Ross Rafferty, Trooper Tyler Widner, Sergeant Kevin Ellison, Trooper Daltyn Backes, and Senior Trooper Michael Finney

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

