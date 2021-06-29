ISP: Fourth of July Firework Safety Tips

From the Indiana State Police:

It’s that time of the year again where everyone is looking forward to celebrating Independence Day! Enjoying the summer weather, having a backyard BBQ, spending time with family and friends, and using fireworks are all some of the best ways to celebrate. The Indiana State Police wants everyone to remain safe this July 4th, and safely handling fireworks is a priority.

Listed below are some safety tips that the Indiana State Police would like to provide when using fireworks to celebrate this July 4th:

Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.

Never aim, point, or throw fireworks at another person.

Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep spectators where the wind is blowing smoke and debris away from them.

Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.

Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.

Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.

Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.

Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.

After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire.

Be considerate of individuals with PTSD and other types of medical conditions. The noise can cause severe stress and reaction in neighbors.

Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by fireworks sounds.

Use fireworks outdoors, never indoors.

Become more familiar with the state fireworks laws in Indiana. Throughout the year it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but this may be limited further by local ordinances.

On state holidays it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but this may be limited further by local ordinances.

The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance: June 29 to July 3 : from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; July 4 : from 10 a.m. to midnight; July 5 to July 9 : from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and December 31 : from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Fireworks can only be purchased by persons 18 years of age or older.

Fireworks use is limited to personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.

Please be sure to check local ordinances for any fireworks limitations that might exist in your area.

The Putnamville State Police Post hopes that these few safety tips help you enjoy your 4th of July by safely celebrating with fireworks.

Featured photo by Designecologist from Pexels

