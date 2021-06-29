Weekend Drive: Patoka Lake hosts 30th annual star party July 10th

Patoka Lake will host its 30th annual Star Party on Saturday, July 10th, at the Patoka Lake Nature Center and the Patoka Lake Beach.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Patoka’s interpretive naturalist will teach visitors how to make solar bead bracelets. Beads will be clear inside and change colors with the sun when outdoors. Cost is $2 per bracelet kit. The kits include stretchy cord and solar, glow-in-the-dark, and colored beads.

In the evening, NASA Solar System Ambassador Tony Brian and his team of astronomers will help visitors interpret and identify objects in the night sky through telescopes.

The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state visitors is required for the Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area, located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road in Birdseye, Indiana, which is about a 73-mile or 1.5 hour drive from Linton.

Featured photo by Alex Andrews from Pexels

