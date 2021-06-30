On This Day – June 30th

On this day in 1955, The Johnny Carson Show debut on CBS as a variety show. The show, anchored by Johnny Carson was created to interview, interact with quite a lot of TV personalities in the 50s and 70s who came on to showcase their talents and shared a few things about their lives.

The half-hour program was the first major starring for the young comedian at age 27, who was picked by the locally famous Red Skelton to write for The Red Skelton Show. When Skelton himself injured his leg during rehearsal, Skelton recommended Carson to host his show for him.

Owing to Carson’s performance, CBS was impressed and developed The Johnny Carson Show, a show filled with music, skits, dance, comedy, and monologues. The Johnny Carson Show faced a few challenges which lead to its cancellation after which Johnny went on to host other shows including, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Who Do You Trust?, and The Tonight Show. Of all the guests that Carson welcomed on his shows, it was the comedians that invigorated him the most.

Phil Harris, the Linton-born TV, radio, music, and a comedy legend was among the stars that appeared as a guest on Johnny Carson’s show. The show allowed Harris to discuss and answer questions about some charity golf tournament, concert shows, and other goodwill endeavors he undertook in his hometown.

After 4,531 shows, approximately 22,000 guests, and around 3 million audience members, the The Johnny Carson Show became a successful television career accomplishment. According to Johnny, “If the audience likes a performer, he can get away with anything he says or does”. And that is the truth, isn’t it? We all liked Johnny Carson.

Photo by Jordan Benton from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...