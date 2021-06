SPECIAL ALERT!

A runaway juvenile, described as thirteen-year-old Devin Harrison was last seen today — June 29th, 2021 — at approximately 4AM this morning in the Solsberry – White Hall area. He left on a red and white bicycle, but no clothing description is available.

Devin Harrison, age 13, last seen early this morning

If you have any information, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4411. Shawn Cullison is the investigating officer for the case.

Like this: Like Loading...