Vincennes man arrested after attempting to escape during OWI investigation

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

Early on Friday morning at approximately 2:13AM, Trooper Tanner Hurley was patrolling on 6th Street near Cullup Street in Vincennes when he stopped the driver of a 2008 Dodge truck for a defective headlight. The driver was identified as Matthew Patton, age 25, of Vincennes.

Patton displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. When officers searched Patton’s truck, they found one pill that was later identified as amphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Patton was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes for a blood test. After arriving at the hospital, Patton’s handcuffs were removed so he could submit to a blood draw. Before the blood draw could be administered, Patton fled the room and ran toward the emergency department.

Trooper Hurley caught up with Patton and placed him on the ground where he continued to resist. After a brief struggle, Patton was handcuffed again and transported to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Matthew Patton, age 25, of Vincennes

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated-Controlled Substance, Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

Attempted Escape, Level 4 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Tanner Hurley, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Vincennes Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

