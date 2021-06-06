Photo highlights of Linton vs North Posey in Baseball Regional

The Linton Miners played a tough game against North Posey, but ultimately lost by a single point, 2-1. Some photo highlights of the game include (1.) Senior Trey Goodman fielding a ball in right field, (2.) Luke McDonald running to first base after a hit, (3.) Jaxon Walker on the ball for the Miners, (4.) Jayden Miller with an amazing foul ball catch, (5.) Senior Josh Pyne releases a cannon from the mound, (6.) Linton teammates watch from the dugout, and (7.) Bracey Breneman gets a fielded ball to first base for an out.

Featured photo is Josh Pyne airing it out at the plate. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

