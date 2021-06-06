Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 6th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Sunday, June 6th, 2021 is as follows:
PALMER, COURTNEY ELIZABETH, age 41, of LEWIS
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Burglary – This is the basic/baseline burglary offense.
Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed
BOWDEN, III, JOHN ALVA, age 38, or FARMERSBURG
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
Driving While Suspended – requires a knowing violation and a prior conviction of Sec. 1 of this chapter within the past 10 years
$0.00 Cash Only
Possession of Hash Oil – Basic hash oil possession offense. First time offender.
$0.00 Cash Only
TOMLIN, CURTIS EUGENE, age 42, of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Stalking – Basic Stalking offense.
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
SHELTON, SAMANTHA JO, age 37, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – def 18 or older knowingly encourages, aids, induces or causes a person under 18 to commit act of delinquency
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
BERRY, TREVER RAY, age 25, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid – first time offense and less than 2 grams of synthetic cannabinoid involved
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally flees from law enforcement officer after the officer has, by visible or audible means, including siren or lights, identified self and ordered the def. to stop
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances – Visits a common nuisance with a person under 18 or with an endangered adult.
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Possession of Paraphernalia – 1st offense but requires mens rea element of reckless or higher
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
GILBERT, JOSHUA ROBERT, age 35, of JASONVILLE
Arrest Reason: WARRANT
Possession of Paraphernalia – same as 1600 but def. has prior unrelated conviction under this section
No Bond
Possession of Salvia – first time offense and less than 2 grams of salvia
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances – Same as 6747, but def. has a prior conviction for visiting a common nuisance with drugs.
No Bond
HURLEY, MAUREEN CLARE, age 42, of PIMENTO
Arrest Reason: ON STREET
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense
Bond: $0.00
IRONS, JOHN LEE, age 32, of SHELBURN
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS
Possession of Marijuana – where Def. GROWS or CULTIVATES marijuana in an amount LESS than 30 grams; First time offense
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
Maintaining a Common Nuisance – building, structure or vehicle that is used to unlawfully use controlled substances
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
Possession of Salvia – Basic salvia possession offense. First time offender.
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
6409 Possession of Paraphernalia – Def. has a prior conviction.
Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.