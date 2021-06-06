Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 6th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Sunday, June 6th, 2021 is as follows:

PALMER, COURTNEY ELIZABETH, age 41, of LEWIS

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Burglary – This is the basic/baseline burglary offense.

Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed

BOWDEN, III, JOHN ALVA, age 38, or FARMERSBURG

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body – first offense

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Driving While Suspended – requires a knowing violation and a prior conviction of Sec. 1 of this chapter within the past 10 years

$0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Hash Oil – Basic hash oil possession offense. First time offender.

$0.00 Cash Only

TOMLIN, CURTIS EUGENE, age 42, of CARLISLE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Stalking – Basic Stalking offense.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

SHELTON, SAMANTHA JO, age 37, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – def 18 or older knowingly encourages, aids, induces or causes a person under 18 to commit act of delinquency

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

BERRY, TREVER RAY, age 25, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid – first time offense and less than 2 grams of synthetic cannabinoid involved

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally flees from law enforcement officer after the officer has, by visible or audible means, including siren or lights, identified self and ordered the def. to stop

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances – Visits a common nuisance with a person under 18 or with an endangered adult.

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Possession of Paraphernalia – 1st offense but requires mens rea element of reckless or higher

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

GILBERT, JOSHUA ROBERT, age 35, of JASONVILLE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Possession of Paraphernalia – same as 1600 but def. has prior unrelated conviction under this section

No Bond

Possession of Salvia – first time offense and less than 2 grams of salvia

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Possession of Marijuana – first time offense and less than 30 grams of pot

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances – Same as 6747, but def. has a prior conviction for visiting a common nuisance with drugs.

No Bond

HURLEY, MAUREEN CLARE, age 42, of PIMENTO

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense

Bond: $0.00

IRONS, JOHN LEE, age 32, of SHELBURN

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS

Possession of Marijuana – where Def. GROWS or CULTIVATES marijuana in an amount LESS than 30 grams; First time offense

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – building, structure or vehicle that is used to unlawfully use controlled substances

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

Possession of Salvia – Basic salvia possession offense. First time offender.

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

6409 Possession of Paraphernalia – Def. has a prior conviction.

Bond: $0.00 with 10% allowed

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

