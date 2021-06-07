Foot pursuit lands Greene County man in jail

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

Last night at approximately 7:30 p.m. Trooper Caleb Garvin responded to the area of the 12000 block of Shady Meadows Drive in Solsberry to assist Greene County Sheriff Office in locating Gregory L. Johnson, 50 years old from Solsberry with a trespassing complaint. Johnson was also known to have active warrants for Dealing with Methamphetamine and had just left the area in a gray Volkswagen sedan.

Upon arriving in the area of State Road 45 and State Road 445, Trooper Garvin located a gray Volkswagen Passat matching the description of the alleged suspect. Trooper Garvin then positioned his vehicle with its emergency lights and siren activated next to the suspect vehicle so that the driver’s door could not be accessible for the driver to exit. Upon exiting his police vehicle, Trooper Garvin observed the passenger door of the Passat open and a male subject in a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and gym shorts begin to run from the vehicle.

As Trooper Garvin pursued the suspect through a residential area, the suspect fell and was then apprehended. Trooper Garvin was able to confirm the identity of Johnson, and during the arrest, Johnson was found to be in possession of numerous controlled substances. Greene County Deputy Michael Coy arrived to assist and Gregory Johnson was transported to the Greene County Jail and charged with the following offenses:

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony (Greene County Warrant)

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony (Greene County Warrant)

Possession of Narcotic, Level 5 Felony (Greene County Warrant)

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

The Indiana State Police would like to remind anyone with information of illegal drug activity that they are encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

