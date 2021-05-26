Linton beats South Knox in Game One of Softball Sectionals

The Lady Miners beat South Knox in Game One of Sectionals. Some photo highlights from the game include: (1.) Kylie Cooksey getting ready to throw the ball to her team mate, (2) With a good eye, Abby Brownfield walks on the pitch, (3.) Erin Elliott reaches out to try and gain an out, (4.) Senior Abby Brownfield fields a ball from middle field, (5.) Kylie Cooksey returning the ball to the pitcher after an out, and (6) Pitcher Alex Overman, along with catcher Sydney Lockhart, celebrate after their first Sectional game win.

Featured photo is Ezra Davis hitting in the last ending. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

