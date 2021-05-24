ISP Troopers investigate crash involving a farm tractor and pickup ruck on US 50

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

This afternoon at approximately 4:50PM, Master Trooper Brett Pool was patrolling US 50 near Mt. Zion Road when he drove up on a serious crash involving a farm tractor and a pickup truck.

Preliminary investigation revealed Phillip Murray, age 36, of Washington, was driving a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck eastbound in the driving lane on US 50 approximately 300 yards west of Mt. Zion Road when for unknown reasons collided into the rear of a farm tractor pulling a farm implement. The farm tractor was traveling east on the shoulder and right lane at the time of the crash.

Murray was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes but was later airlifted to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville where he is currently being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the farm tractor, Jason Wichman, 46, of Washington, was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for non-life-threatening injuries. The eastbound lanes of US 50 were closed for approximately three hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Investigating Officer: Master Trooper Brett Pool, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Sergeant Kylen Compton, Sergeant Bill Gadberry, Master Trooper Randy Huddleston, Master Trooper Gary Goodman, Trooper Nick Hatfield, and Trooper Jonathan Lukeman

Assisting Agencies: Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knox County EMS

