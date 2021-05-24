Artisan Electronics honored at ‘2021 Best Places to Work’ in Indiana banquet

From Artisan Electronics:

Artisan Electronics was honored at the Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for a third year in a row. Artisan ranked 9th this year in the small company category at the in-person event held at the Indianapolis Convention Center Thursday afternoon.

Best Places to Work in Indiana honors companies with the top employees in the state as determined through a survey process and an analysis of company practices. The event by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce honored 125 companies across four major categories: small, medium, large and major.

“We are excited to continue our winning ways! To be rank in the top 10 small businesses in the state of Indiana is a proud moment for me and all the credit goes to our outstanding team of employees,” said Gregory Sapp, COO of Artisan Electronics. “We couldn’t be more proud of our staff for making Artisan the kind of company where everyone looks forward to coming to work!”

Artisan Electronics has a long-standing record of prioritizing employees as it celebrates its 25th year in business and 3rd year ranked in the Best Places to Work in Indiana list. Artisan helps cover the cost for employees to attend additional college and earn certifications in their field. Artisan provides employees flexible hours to balance work with home life, and the environment at Artisan is structured to promote individuality and personal growth.

“Staff members are treated as equals at Artisan, which leads to employee satisfaction and productivity,” said Sapp. “As a result, we see increased customer satisfaction and a higher quality of service throughout the organization.”

The companies chosen for the award Monday ranged in size from 15 to more than 1,500, according to a press release by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The competition included private and public companies, nonprofits and not-for-profits. Out-of-state companies with at least 15 employees in Indiana were allowed. Companies had to be at least one year old to participate.

Artisan Electronics is a small business located within the Westgate@Crane Technology Park supporting the Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Division. Artisan Electronics provides engineering, cybersecurity and technical solutions to Department of Defense customers. Their website is artisan-electronics.com.

Featured photo courtesy Artisan Electronics

