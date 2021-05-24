Gibson County man arrested for criminal wecklessness with a weapon

From the Indiana State Police:

Last night at approximately 7:43, Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 108 S. Cross Street in Francisco, Indiana after Joseph Davis, age 48, allegedly pointed a firearm at his wife and threatened his two children. Both children and his wife fled the residence and ran to a neighbor’s house to wait for police.

Moments later, Davis walked to the neighbor’s house and kicked in the front door, but his wife fled on foot and his two children were hiding. Davis fled the area in his Toyota pickup truck when he heard police sirens. Approximately 15 minutes later, Princeton Police located Davis driving his Toyota pickup truck south on CR 850 East near CR 300 South. Princeton Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Davis refused and continued driving south at approximately 10-15 mph.

Davis eventually turned west onto CR 450 South and continued to drive at a slow speed. Davis eventually stopped after seeing tire deflation devices being deployed by Indiana State Police at CR 750 South. Davis was arrested without further incident. Troopers did locate a loaded .38 caliber revolver inside the pickup truck. Davis is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

Joseph Davis, age 48, of Francisco, Indiana

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Level 6 Felony Communication-Intimidation, Level 5 Felony Domestic Battery-Adult knowing Presence of Child less than 16 years old, Level 6 Felony Residential Entry, Level 6 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony Pointing a Firearm, Level 6 Felony Battery, Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Braydon Angermeier, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Trooper Tanner Hurley and Trooper Alex Vennekotter, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police and Oakland City Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

