GCGH’s TeamOrtho and My Clinics provided 530 free sports physicals to local students

Greene County General Hospital is pleased to report that throughout designated dates in May, TeamOrtho’s Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, along with My Clinics’ providers, provided 530 free sports physicals, good for 2021-2022 school year, to Greene County students at schools and during school hours. To ensure the process was convenient for parents and students, students signed up ahead of the sport’s physical day through their schools. Each of the participating schools; Eastern Greene Middle and High Schools, Linton-Stockton Elementary, Middle and High Schools, Shakamak Elementary, Middle and High Schools, White River Valley Middle and High Schools and Bloomfield Elementary, Middle and High Schools coordinated the event by obtaining signed parent/guardian consent forms before the students received their physical.

Photo: Sports Physical Day (May 13, 2021) at Linton-Stockton School. TeamOrtho and My Clinics provided 220 sports physicals to Linton’s elementary, middle and high school students that day. From left to right: Stacie Fonderhide, RN, My Clinics; Jed Arseneau, Certified Athletic Trainer, TeamOrtho; Brandee McKee, RN, Linton-Stockton School nurse; and Mary Daugherty, RN, GCGH

TeamOrtho provided two certified Athletic Trainers and registration staff while My Clinics provided two to three providers and nurses to each of the schools for each event. A sports physical can help students find out about and deal with health problems that might interfere with their participation in a sport. Providers can also identify risk factors that are linked to specific sports. GCGH’s Outreach Director, Stacy Burris, helped coordinate the free sports physicals as part of the hospital, TeamOrtho and My Clinics’ effort to provide quality healthcare services to our community. Burris says, “anytime we can provide convenient and free services to our community is great. We have great relationships and partnerships with each of the schools already through our sports medicine and telehealth services. We were grateful for this opportunity to provide this service and for the schools’ organization of the events. Because we worked together, over 500 Greene County students are ready to participate in sports.”

If students missed the opportunity to receive a free sports physical at their school, TeamOrtho is hosting additional opportunities on June 24th, 2021 and July 29th, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at TeamOrtho Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center located at 1043 North 1000 West Linton, Indiana. Students must register for the free event by calling 812-847-3381 and bring their signed and completed IHSAA sports physical forms. The forms are located on the GCGH website at: https://greenecountyhospital.com/teamortho/

In addition, GCGH’s My Clinics offer free sports physicals at any of the four Greene County clinic locations, year-round. Students will need an appointment and their signed and completed IHSAA sports physical forms at time of appointment. To make an appointment for a free sports physical, call (812) 847-4481.

