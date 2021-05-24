Hoosier voters receiving postcards with election information in the mail

From the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State, Todd Rotika:

Hoosier voters are beginning to receive postcards in the mail from the Secretary of State’s office. The office is mailing these postcards as part of a statewide voter list refresh. The goal is to identify outdated and inaccurate voter registration information to improve the accuracy and integrity of Indiana’s voter registration list.

“These mailings help us identify records that need updating or are no longer valid. This helps us create a more accurate picture of voter turnout for the state and helps ensure our elections remain safe and secure. Hoosiers deserve to know we have accurate voter lists,” Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said.

Postcards that are returned to the office as undeliverable will be used to identify outdated voter registration information. If the first mailing is returned as undeliverable, a second postcard will be sent to the forwarding address on file with the U.S. Postal Service. The second postcard will ask the voter to confirm or update their residence address or cancel their Indiana voter registration using a postage pre-paid voter response card.

Hoosiers should use the postcard as a reminder to verify, update or start a voter registration online at www.indianavoters.com. Voters may also visit their local county clerk’s office. Voters who need assistance can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.

Images of the postcards are available online. The initial postcard can be found online by clicking here. The second postcard can be found online by clicking here.

Like this: Like Loading...