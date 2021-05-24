Single-vehicle crash on SR 61 critically injures Vincennes woman

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

Last night at approximately 7:30, Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on SR 61west of Monroe City that critically injured a Vincennes woman.

Preliminary investigation revealed Paula Kordes, age 55, of Vincennes, was driving a 1987 Oldsmobile westbound on SR 61 near Mt. Zion Road when for unknown reasons her vehicle left the roadway on the north side, struck the ditch, overturned, and came to a final rest on its top. Kordes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, but was later airlifted to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where she is currently in critical condition.

Investigating Officer: Trooper Dustin Stein, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officer: Sergeant Bill Gadberry, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

