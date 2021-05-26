Lewis man charged with methamphetamine, fleeing police

From the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department:

Earlier today, on May 26, 2021, at approximately 12:20 PM, Lieutenant Wm. Snead was in the Hymera area, when he observed a Ford pickup on Jackson Street operating with no license plate.

As Lieutenant Snead activated his emergency lights, the driver of the pickup accelerated to a high rate of speed, before turning onto Jefferson Street. The driver reached speeds over 60 mph, before pulling into a yard near the corner of Jefferson and East Street.

The driver was identified as Dereck Mellinger, age 43, of Lewis, Indiana. Deputy Justin Copeland assisted at the scene, and further investigation revealed methamphetamine inside a drink cup, which was found inside the vehicle’s console.

Mellinger was transported to the Sullivan County Jail, where he was charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. His bond is $23,000 with 10% allowed.

Dereck Mellinger, age 43, of Lewis

Photo courtesy of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

