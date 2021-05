Some photo highlights of the Linton Track Team at Regionals, including: (1.) Haley Rose going over the high jump pole, (2.) Haley Rose runs up to the pit, (3.) Claire McKisson powering up to the pole, (4.) Vanessa Shafford powers up for a discus throw, and (5.) Vanessa Shafford after releasing the discus.

Featured photo is Sophie Hale in the 100-meter hurtles advances to State.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

