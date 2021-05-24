Lt. Gov. Crouch, FSSA accepting 2021 Golden Hoosier Award nominations

From the Office of the Lt. Governor of Indiana, Suzanne Crouch:

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in collaboration with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Golden Hoosier Award.

“Every year, it amazes me how many thoughtful and selfless Hoosiers we have in our state,” Crouch said. “Despite all the challenges we faced as a state over the past year, we still had numerous Hoosiers who were going above and beyond to better their communities. The best thing about Indiana are her people, men and women who often look to their neighbor and see how they can help them, especially during times of need, and I am proud to honor the Golden Hoosiers every year.”

Crouch said that the award began in 2008 and annually honors Hoosier senior citizens for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities.

To be eligible for the Golden Hoosier Award, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, aged 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years.

The deadline for submitting applications is Saturday, June 19th, 2021. Nomination forms can be accessed electronically at in.gov/lg/2732.htm. A ceremony honoring those selected will be held virtually later this year.

