Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 22nd, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 is as follows:

LEWIS, ASHLEY KAYE 37, age 18, TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT Theft – Theft where value of property is between $750 & $50k.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

MCCLASKEY, AMBER JADE, age 39, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: WARRANT Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams

Bond:$8,000 with 10% allowed

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

