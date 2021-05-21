This week at the Linton Farmers Market (Sat., May 22nd)

From the Linton Farmers’ Market:

Happy Friday, Friends!

It’s hard to believe, but Saturday is upon us again tomorrow with a brand new edition of the Linton Farmers’ Market. This week, we will have strawberries — and lots of them!

Make sure to come out and stock up on the best fresh local produce, baked goods, teas, soaps, and homemade goodies that Greene County has to offer, too.

We can’t wait to see you!

Linton Farmers’ Market

Saturdays – May 15th to Sept 25th,

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Humphreys’ Park

Linton, Indiana

