DNR director statement regarding George Rogers Clark cabin fire

Regarding yesterday’s fire that destroyed the George Rogers Clark cabin at Falls of the Ohio State Park, DNR Director Dan Bortner has issued the following statement:

“For twenty years, the reproduction of the George Rogers Clark cabin at Falls of the Ohio State Park has educated Hoosiers and our guests of the important role the site, and region, played in the history of our nation. This is where Merriweather Lewis and William Clark first met, in 1803, and began their journey of discovery together. It has long served as a peaceful place for Americans to meet, reflect, and celebrate events in their lives. We are deeply saddened by this loss.”

The DNR Division of Law Enforcement is working with state and local agencies to investigate the cause of the fire. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.



More information on Falls of the Ohio State Park and the cabin is at on.IN.gov/fallsoftheohiosp.

