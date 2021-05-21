ISP: Barricaded Bedford man taken into custody

On Thursday, May 20th, 2021, at approximately 9:30 pm, Trooper Sam Wagner and Trooper Ben Smith arrived at 4144 Fort Ritner Road in Bedford to attempt to serve an active felony warrant on Casey C. Brown, 35 years old of Bedford. Upon arriving at the residence, Troopers announced and entered the home when Brown displayed a handgun and barricaded himself in an interior room within the residence. Troopers immediately cleared all occupants out of the residence for their safety and after unsuccessfully resolving the situation they retreated and set up a perimeter around the home while maintaining communication with Brown.

Members of the Indiana State Police SWAT Team along with ISP Negotiators arrived on the scene and continued to negotiate with the suspect for several hours. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on May 21st, 2021, and after several attempts to have the suspect surrender to Troopers, ISP SWAT applied non-lethal tactical techniques to gain voluntary compliance from the suspect. While attempting to resolve the situation with the less amount of force necessary, the suspect failed to comply with commands to surrender or remove the weapon from his control. The negotiations and tactics continued until the suspect surrendered to the Indiana State Police SWAT team at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The original warrant for Brown was issued out of Lawrence County for a Failure to Appear on the following original charges,

Criminal Confinement While Armed with a Deadly Weapon, Level 3 Felony

Domestic Battery Committed in the Presence of a Minor, Level 6 Felony

Intimidation, Level 6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness, Level 6 Felony

Brown was taken into custody and transported to the IU Health Bedford and then the Lawrence County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and any further information will be submitted to the Lawrence County Prosecutors Office for review.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

