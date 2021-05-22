Lt. Governor: Hoosiers celebrate Memorial Day, honor veterans like no one else

From the Office of the Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch:

For more than 100 years, the eyes of millions have been on Indiana each Memorial Day weekend. The Indianapolis 500 is not only the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, but also one of the largest celebrations of our most cherished freedoms and the men and women who have served in uniform to protect them. This year, as we prepare to host the largest public gathering in the U.S. since the pandemic, we have an opportunity to show the world how we honor our veterans in a manner befitting the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.

Thanks to the guidance of Gov. Eric Holcomb and the continued work by our public health leaders and frontline healthcare workers, Indiana is once again at the front of the pack in our emergence from the pandemic. By balancing economic health and public health, our state has been well positioned to safely transition back to “normal” or as close to “normal” as we will see soon. Less than two months ago, the national spotlight was on our state as we safely hosted the NCAA men’s basketball championships here. We were successful then and we will succeed once more on Memorial Day weekend.

Indiana is a state of patriots. Ronald Reagan once said, “Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us. That is our duty. They have never let America down. We will not let them down.”

In the end, our freedoms are never free. This Memorial Day, I encourage all Hoosiers to remember the sacrifices that millions of Americans and their families have made to make our holidays, traditions, and freedoms so special. Veterans, thank you for your service! —Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch

