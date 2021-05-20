Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 20th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Thursday, May 20th, 2021 is as follows:

BRASHIER, DUSTIN LEVI, age 38, of SHELBTVILLE, INDIANA

Arrest Reason: ON STREET Possession of Salvia – first time offense and less than 2 grams of salvia

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $8,000 Cash Only

Unlawful Possession of Syringe – knowingly possess syringe with intent to violate this Act

Bond: $8,000 Cash Only

COBBLE, JAMES LEE, age 62, of WORTHINGTON

Arrest Reason: ON STREET Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

EVANS, AARON WAYNE age 33, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond: $500 Cash Only

GALENSKI, MEGAN NICOLE, age 31, of EDWARDSPORT

Arrest Reason: ON STREET Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – same as 1288 but where Def is at least 21 yrs old and has a passenger less than 18 yrs old

Bond: $8,000.00 with 10% allowed

Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of 0.10 or More – first offense

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

HANSFORD, JEREMY JOE, age 38, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond: $4,000 Cash

HIXON SR, DANIEL WILLIAM, age 38, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET Dealing in a Controlled Substance

Bond: $8,000 Cash Only

Dealing in Marijuana – possess w/intent to manufacture, finance, deliver or finance delivery of marijuana

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Driving While Suspended – requires a knowing violation and a prior conviction of Sec. 1 or 2 of this chapter within the past 10 years

Bond: $ 0.00 Cash Only

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a prescription or doctor’s order. $

Bond:$0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Marijuana – Basic marijuana possession offense. First time offender.

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Paraphernalia – Def. has a prior conviction.

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

