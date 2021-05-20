Say YES to no more work permits!



From the Indiana Department of Administration:

Effective July 1st, 2021, schools will no longer issue work permits for minor employees (under age 18). Instead, employers who employ five or more minor employees will now be responsible for tracking and reporting minor-employee information via the state’s Youth Employment System (YES). The new registry system will go live in early June, and employers will be required to begin using YES on July 1st. Failure to comply with the new requirement may result in penalties up to $400 per infraction.

This change in Indiana youth-employment law will help make tracking and reporting youth-employment information more efficient and streamlined. The new YES requirement will not impact the state’s work-hour requirement for minors, and all employers must still comply with the Teen Work Hour Restrictions and Prohibited and Hazardous Occupation restrictions for minors.

For more information about YES and the new requirement, visit www.dol.in.gov/youthemployment.htm

Featured photo by fauxels from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...