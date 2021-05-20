Superintendent addresses the end of school, beginning of next year in letter to parents

Earlier today, Dr. Kathy Goad, the Superintendent of Linton-Stockton schools addressed a number of issues and concerns in a letter sent out to parents. In the letter, she reminds parents of important dates to remember, such as Graduation for the Class of 2021 — Saturday, May 29th — as well as the first day of school for the ’21-’22 school year — August 10th — plus the complete ’21-’22 school calendar, as an attachment.

Goad discusses lunches being available throughout the summer months at Humphreys’ Park, as well as internet hot spots being available through the school, as well. Masks being required for the following year is a topic still being debated, and COVID-19 vaccinations, while now available to those 12 years and older, will not be required until mandated.

Today’s full letter is embedded below:

Featured photo is a file photo – The Lintonian 2020

