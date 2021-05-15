ISP Troopers investigate single vehicle fatal crash on I-64 with five children injured

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

On Friday night, May 14th, at approximately 8:00, Indiana State Police, Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Posey County EMS, and multiple fire departments responded to a single vehicle crash on I-64 at the 3 mile-marker that claimed the life of an Evansville mother and injured five of her children.

Preliminary investigation revealed Whitney Steverson, age 32, of Evansville, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck and traveling east in the driving lane on I-64 at the 3 mile-marker when she swerved into the passing lane and toward the median to avoid rear-ending another vehicle. Steverson attempted to steer away from the median, but overcorrected. Her vehicle crossed both eastbound lanes, left the roadway on the south side, rolled, and came to a final rest on its side.

Steverson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Posey County Coroner. Steverson’s five children were injured. Jermaine Johnson, Jr, age 11, and Ah’myah Roach, age 12, were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where they are currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ja’myah Johnson, age 11, and Ah’mere Roach, age 12, were taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Jas’marie Johnson, age 3, was originally taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital, but she was later transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

Investigating Officers: Trooper Zack Fulton, Sergeant Kylen Compton and Master Trooper Randy Huddleston, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Posey Co. EMS, Griffin Fire Department, New Harmony Fire Department, Poseyville Fire Department, and the Posey County Coroner.

