Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 15th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Saturday, May 15th, 2021 is as follows:
BRADFORD, SKYLA JEAN, age 35, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED – Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond: $300 Cash Only
MILLER, MASON SHANE, age 35 and listed as HOMELESS
Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess paraphernalia to be used to introduce controlled substance into body (1st time)
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond: $8,000 Cash Only
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a
prescription or doctor’s order.
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
Obstruction of Justice – def. knowingly or intentionally induces by threat, coercion or false statement, a witness or informant in an official proceeding or investigation to absent him/her self from a proceeding or investigation to which he/she has been legally summoned
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
Possession of Salvia – Same as 6000 but defendant has a prior drug offense conviction.
Bond: $ 4000 Cash Only
Invasion of Privacy – Violates protective order under IC34-26-5 to prevent domestic or family violence.
Bond: No Bond
MURRAY-LANTRIP, ABBIE JEAN, age 32, of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS – Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond: $300.00 Cash Only
SOLIS, RAFAEL ANGEL, age 28, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Domestic Battery – Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old by one who is at least 18 years old.
Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed
VILCHUCK, SETH ADAM, age 33 and listed as HOMELESS
Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond: $15,000 Cash Only
Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance – Obtains possession of any Schedule V controlled substance w/o using a prescription or signing register.
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.