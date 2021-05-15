Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 15th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Saturday, May 15th, 2021 is as follows:

BRADFORD, SKYLA JEAN, age 35, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED – Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond: $300 Cash Only

MILLER, MASON SHANE, age 35 and listed as HOMELESS

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia – recklessly possess paraphernalia to be used to introduce controlled substance into body (1st time)

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $8,000 Cash Only

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a

prescription or doctor’s order.

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Obstruction of Justice – def. knowingly or intentionally induces by threat, coercion or false statement, a witness or informant in an official proceeding or investigation to absent him/her self from a proceeding or investigation to which he/she has been legally summoned

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Salvia – Same as 6000 but defendant has a prior drug offense conviction.

Bond: $ 4000 Cash Only

Invasion of Privacy – Violates protective order under IC34-26-5 to prevent domestic or family violence.

Bond: No Bond

MURRAY-LANTRIP, ABBIE JEAN, age 32, of CARLISLE

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS – Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond: $300.00 Cash Only

SOLIS, RAFAEL ANGEL, age 28, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Domestic Battery – Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old by one who is at least 18 years old.

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

VILCHUCK, SETH ADAM, age 33 and listed as HOMELESS

Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.

Bond: $15,000 Cash Only

Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance – Obtains possession of any Schedule V controlled substance w/o using a prescription or signing register.

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

