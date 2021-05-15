Ellington: State awards over $1.5M to help drive local road projects

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

Maintaining and improving our roads and bridges is essential to the success of the Hoosier economy, and remains a top priority for Ellington at the Statehouse, he said recently. Through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, Indiana recently awarded more than $1.5 million in state matching grants to our local communities for infrastructure projects.

Daviess County received $100,846 for local road and bridge improvements. In addition, Martin County received $997,626, and Monroe County received $407,000 in State-matching grants.

Established in 2016 and expanded a year later in 2017 through state laws Representative Ellington supported, the program recently awarded a combined total of over $100 million to 218 Hoosier cities, towns and counties this grant cycle. The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.



More than $931 million has been awarded throughout the state since 2016. The next call for projects through Community Crossings will open in July 2021.

