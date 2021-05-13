Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 13th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Thursday, May 13th, 2021 is as follows:

BROWN, JOSHUA KYLE, age 33, of JASONVILLE

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED

Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond: $300.00 Cash Only

MUNCY, ZACHARY NATHANIEL, age 40, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

False Informing – def. gives a false alarm of fire to the fire department of a govt. entity knowing the report to be false

Bond: $4,000.00 Cash Only

Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally flees from law enforcement officer after the officer has, by visible or audible means, including siren or lights, identified self and ordered the def. to stop

Bond: Cash $0.00

NELSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE, age 37, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Driving While Suspended – requires a knowing violation and a prior conviction of Sec. 1 of this chapter within the past 10 years

Bond: $4,000.00 Cash Only

Resisting Law Enforcement – same as 3929 but def. uses a vehicle to commit the offense 5865

Bond: Cash $8,000.00

PARKER, PAUL NEWMAN, age 45, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Conversion – same as 1850 but property is motor vehicle w/intent to use it to assist in commission of a crime

Bond: $8,000.00 with 10% allowed

STANLEY JR, DARREN LEE, age 30, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Person Less than 14 Years of Age – Use this when victim is under 14 years of age and defendant is 18 or older.

Bond: $15,000 Cash Only

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

