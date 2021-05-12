Greene County Jail Log – May 12th, 2021

Kristen Julia McDaniel, age 26, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. No bond.

Paul Eugene Bedwell, age 30, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

Jeramy Jason Walls, age 41, of Linton was booked on a warrant for a sex offender registration violation, a Level 5 felony. No bond.

Blake Evan Byers, age 31, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Tabitha Ann Miller, aka Tabitha Ann Tosti, aka Tabitha Ann Haldeman, age 40, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, as well as unlawful use of 911 service, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 per offense with ten percent allowed.

William Joseph Poe, age 38, of Linton was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence was filed for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. The arresting officer was Linton Officer King. No bond.

Wendell Dale Stewart, age 30, of Sandborn was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

