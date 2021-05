Some phot highlights of the Linton Boys’ and Girls’ Track competing at SWIAC, including (1.) Adriona Page running the first leg for the Miners, (2.) Sarah Cox beginning to start her second lap, (3.) Jonathan Hayden starting the mile that he later won, and (4.) Jumping over a hurdle, Sophie Hale running the 300m hurdles. She tied for second highest points for the meet.

Featured photo is the Linton Girls Track team. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...