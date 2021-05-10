Kids fishing derby set for June 5th at Patoka Lake

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Patoka Lake will host its annual kids’ fishing derby on Saturday, June 5th at the Osborn Ramp from 9 to 11:30 a.m.



The event is for children 12 years old and younger, and participants must be accompanied by an adult. Families must supply their own tackle, fishing pole, and bait. An awards ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.



For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at (812) 685-2447.



Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana, which is about 73 miles from Linton or about a 1.5 hour drive mostly down US 231.

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

