Greene County Jail Log – May 10th, 2021

Donald Wayne “Paco” Howell, age 67, of Linton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed Bond was paid.
Zachary Reed Hupp, age 20, of Bloomington began his sentence for criminal conversion, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Hupp to six days in jail over two separate weekends (Friday – Sunday). Now Hupp will face pending charges in Monroe County for auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Gillian Carone Meeks, age 42, of Indianapolis was booked on a warrant for failing to appear on a petition to revoke her suspended sentence for operating with a controlled substance in body, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.
Alexander Thomas Wilson, II, age 24, of Linton was booked on a warrant for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.
Jeremy Paige Kohn, age 35, of Bloomfield was arrested by Bloomfield Lieutenant Marvin Holt for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Todd Earl Bryant, age 31, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as possession of paraphernalia. A warrant had also been issued due to Bryant failing to appear to face at least two separate charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, Class A misdemeanors. No bond. Attorney Nicole Slivensky was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Brittnay Nicole Johnson, age 31, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for multiple drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, as well as separate additional charges of the same. No bond.
Shainia Meshell Richardson, age 24, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer King for manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Steven Jarett Wayne Gibson, age 31, of Linton was arrested by Indiana State Trooper Klun for manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony charge, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge. No bond.
Zachary Eldon Brown, age 43, of Switz City was arrested by Indiana State Trooper Klun for manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony charge, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge. No bond.
James Robert Shelton, Jr., age 30, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Toby Lee Chandler, age 25, of Spencer was booked on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as stalking, a Level 5 felony, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond. Chandler will also be facing ending charges in Owen County for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Christopher Lee Stidd, age 50, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for four Level 6 felonies, including possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, theft, possession of methamphetamine, and identity deception. He will also be facing a charge of false informing, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels